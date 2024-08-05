SPCA of Brevard rescues dogs from Hurricane Debby's path

Several dogs were saved from Hurricane Debby, thanks to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) of Brevard.

Rescuers raced to Madison County over the weekend and saved 16 dogs from weathering the storm outside. On Monday, more than a dozen dogs, like Charlie and Coco, were safe at the shelter in Titusville. Coco is pregnant and almost ready to burst with baby pups.

"It gets dogs out of the path of an emergency situation," said Shelby Montgomery with the SPCA.

The SPCA of Brevard made the nearly 8-hour round trip journey to Madison County’s animal shelter on Sunday and filled their van to the brim with pups.

"We make it work. We make it work to be able to bring back and save as many lives as we can," said Becky Thompson, one of the rescuers on the trip.

As rescuers left the storm-ridden county, they spotted the National Guard moving into the area. The north-central area of the county was hit hard last year by Hurricane Idalia and now Debby.

"A lot of these shelters don’t have the resources available," said Montgomery. "They’re still recovering from last year’s hurricane."

The SPCA was able to save 16 dogs in total. They'll soon be up for adoption on the Space Coast.

"They’re not going to be outside dealing with the rain, the wind, or any kind of weather that might be happening," said Montgomery, who says they helped this shelter last year.

The pups are still adjusting to their new environment, but at least they’re out of harm’s way.

"We always want to help our partners, especially when they’re in a situation where there could be devastation," concluded Thompson.

For now, the rescued animals are enjoying the AC, treats, and scratches from the SPCA staff. Follow their Facebook page to see when the dogs will be available for adoption.