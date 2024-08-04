Photos, videos show Tropical Storm Debby damage in Central Florida

Tropical Storm Debby is on track to make landfall in Florida as a category 1 hurricane on Monday and is already bringing heavy rain and strong wind gusts to parts of Central Florida.

Viewers sent videos and photos of storm damage to FOX 35 ranging from downed trees to flipped over campers to collapsed pool covers.

Ricardo from Apopka sent photos and videos of a tree that fell on his home.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Tree falls on house in Apopka (Credit: Ricardo)

Tropical Storm Debby prompts closure of Florida college campuses Monday

In Cocoa, five campers were blown over by straight-line winds, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. One person was injured.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Campers blown over in Cocoa by Tropical Storm Debby (Credit: Brevard County Fire Rescue)

In a statement, the National Weather Service said,

"The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Melbourne is aware of the damage to several RVs in the Sonrise Palm RV Park in Cocoa and are working closely with Brevard County Fire Rescue and Emergency Management. We will continue to analyze photos of the damage and corresponding radar imagery to determine its cause."

Video sent from Ella Rusnak shows the moment part of her pool cover collapsed in the Christmas Estates neighborhood in Orange County.