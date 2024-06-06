Halloween Horror Nights 33: Universal Orlando reveals a new house coming in 2024

A horrifying new experience awaits guests at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights, as the company announces the arrival of a house that forces guests to silence their screams.

As fans enter the post-apocalyptic world of the film series, "A Quiet Place", they can expect to relive iconic scenes, such as traveling through the farmhouse (Abbott family shelter), and stepping into the root cellar where Evelyn Abbot escapes to give birth. The snarls of the larger-than-life predators will follow guests at every spine-chilling turn, and guests must remember: if they hear you, they will hunt you, Universal said.

RELATED Halloween Horror Nights 33: Universal Orlando reveals 6 haunted houses coming in 2024

Directed by John Krasinski," A Quiet Place" and" A Quiet Place II" follow the Abbott family as they try to survive the aftermath of sightless creatures with a sharp sense of hearing that draws them to prey on anything that makes the slightest noise. The haunted houses will embrace unique sound design, special effects and the adept performances of the scare actors to mirror the silence and convey the ominous sense of dread depicted in the films, the company said.

For the first time ever, Halloween Horror Nights will incorporate the use of American Sign Language (ASL) for the first time ever within the "A Quiet Place" haunted houses to capture the authenticity of the films, said Universal.

Halloween Horror Nights is an annual after-hours Halloween-themed event at Universal Studio theme parks in Orlando, Hollywood, Japan, and Singapore. This year, Halloween Horror Nights 33(HHN33) has a horrific line-up. Universal Orlando will have 10 all-new movie-quality haunted houses, five scare zones filled with hundreds of menacing creatures, and an energetic live show.

Universal previously revealed six of the haunted houses for 2024: Slaughter Sinema 2, Goblin's Feast, Major Sweets Candy Factory, The Musuem: Deadly Exhibit, The Monsters of Latin America and Triplets of Terror.

RELATED How you can experience Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights before it officially opens

For the first time, Universal Orlando is hosting a one-night-only "Premium Scream Night" the night before the main event starts. Halloween Horror Nights will start on Aug. 30 and will run on select nights through Nov. 3. Orlando single-night tickets are on sale now.