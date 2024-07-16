Halloween Horror Nights 33: Universal Orlando reveals first 2 scare zones

The countdown to Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando is getting closer and closer – and Universal Orlando Resort is celebrating with the announcement of the first two scare zones set to debut in 2024.

There will be five total scare zones at Halloween Horror Nights this year. Here's a look at the first two that Universal announced this week:

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 06: A general view of the atmosphere during Halloween Horror Nights opening at Universal Studios Resort on September 06, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Torture Faire: "Come one, come all, to the renaissance faire. Brave the gloriously gory medieval torture devices ‘til you’re put out of your misery."

Swamp of the Undead: "In backwaters Louisiana, you’re about to be swamped by zombies borne from the bodies of trespassers killed and dumped in a nearby bog."

Details about the three remaining scare zones will be released at a later date.

Universal Orlando Resort has also revealed details about nine of the 10 haunted houses planned for Halloween Horror Nights 33:

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights – which runs from Aug. 30 to Nov. 3 – are on sale now.