Drop everything, Venkman. We got a new Halloween Horror Nights haunted house.

Universal Orlando Resort made a big announcement on Thursday, revealing the latest of 10 haunted houses planned for Halloween Horror Nights this year. An all-new house inspired by Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to terrify parkgoers come Aug. 30.

Universal Orlando Resort announced on June 27, 2024, a new Halloween Horror Nights 33 haunted house inspired by "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire." (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will transport fans to the streets of New York City, where they'll come face to face with ghosts, creatures and characters from the classic movie series, like the Spengler family, original Ghostbusters and Garraka as they try to "protect their city and save the world from a second Ice Age," according to Universal.

"Fans will embark on this petrifying journey alongside the Ghostbusters, encountering iconic ghosts who slime and nefarious villains who are out for revenge – all while trying to escape an army of ghastly creatures bent on cracking bones and turning their veins into rivers of ice," the theme park added.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is the latest haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights 33 to be announced. Here's a look at the houses Universal Orlando Resort has revealed so far:

A Quiet Place

Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America

Slaughter Sinema 2

The Museum: Deadly Exhibits

Major Sweets Candy Factory

Goblin's Feast

Triplets of Terror

The final two houses have yet to be revealed.

Halloween Horror Nights will take place on select nights from Aug. 30 to Nov. 3.