Halloween Horror Nights 33: Universal reveals latest, new haunted house coming in 2024

Universal Orlando plans to have guests shaking in their boots this year with the addition of an eighth haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights.

Insidious: The Further will reel guests into a paranormal dimension of "tortured souls and demonic entities the moment they step through the red door. Haunted house enthusiasts will encounter The Red-Faced Demon, KeyFace, Bride in Black, and the Man Who Can't Breathe as they pass from one red door to the next.

The terrifying new house is inspired by the horror film franchise Insidious, which tells the disturbing story of the Lamberts, a family haunted by evil supernatural forces after their son slips into a mysterious comatose state due to demon possession.

This new house will allow guests to follow in the footsteps of the Lamberts as they confront similar scares eventually being transported into "The Further."

What are the other haunted houses at Halloween Horror Nights 2024?

So far, Universal Orlando has announced several houses for Halloween Horror Nights this year: Triplets of Terror, Monstruos: Monsters of Latin America, The Museum: Deadly Exhibits, Major Sweets Candy Factory, Goblin’s Feast, Slaughter Sinema, A Quiet Place, and Insidious.

There will be 10 haunted houses total, plus five scare zones and an energetic live show, Universal previously announced. Halloween Horror nights is starting earlier than ever this year with a start date of Aug. 30.

Guests walk toward the entrance to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Orlando on Oct. 21, 2021. Halloween Horror Nights returns in 2022 for a 31st year. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

On Aug. 29, Universal Orlando will hold its first-ever Premium Scream Night. The unprecedented, limited capacity event gives fans access to everything they love about Halloween Horror Nights the night before it kicks off, Universal said.