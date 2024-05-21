Halloween Horror Nights 33: Universal Orlando reveals 3 haunted houses coming in 2024

Universal Orlando has fans excited with the latest announcement about its highly anticipated Halloween Horror Nights. This year's event promises an array of spine-chilling experiences with three new haunted houses announced so far, each designed to push the boundaries of fear and excitement.

All three houses being announced within less than a week and so early in the year is also surprising to enthusiasts who are used to houses being announced over the summer, usually starting in mid-June. The actual event is coming earlier than ever, too – with a start date of Aug. 30.

There will be 10 haunted houses total, plus five scare zones and an energetic live show, Universal previously announced.

The newest announcement was made Tuesday with "Major Sweets Candy Factory," a Universal-original house.

This isn't the first time this scare has been a part of the Halloween Horror Nights fun. This original scare idea made its debut during Halloween Horror Nights 31 as a scare zone, and this new house will serve as a prequel to the scare zone's story, according to the theme park.

Those who enter the house have been invited to chaperone a field trip to a candy factory, but the trip takes a turn when the delicious treats turn the kids into sugar-fueled fiends, Universal said.

Universal made a previous announcement on Monday with another Universal-original house, "Goblin’s Feast."

This house is said to be set in a goblin tavern and village where a lavish feast is being prepared for mythical creatures like goblins, orcs, hobgoblins and witches. The twist, however, is that you are the main course, according to the theme park.

On Friday, Universal announced the return of Universal-original house "Slaughter Sinema," which made its debut in 2018 during Halloween Horror Nights 28.

"Slaughter Sinema 2" is said to be themed around a "b-movie horror marathon" that takes place at a drive-in theater – just like the original house did, Universal said.

Its return may not be surprising to devoted Halloween Horror Nights fans, though, since the 2018 house was massively popular and has had Easter eggs devoted to it in the years following its debut.

HHN 33 tickets: When do they go on sale?

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights are already on sale.

Single-night tickets start at $82.99 a person. Express passes, which allow people to skip the regular queue and get into the house faster, start at $129.99.

R.I.P. Tour tickets start at $359.99 and include priority V.I.P. entry into each house. Both express and R.I.P. Tour tickets are in addition to regular event admission.

For those interested in taking a daytime tour of the haunted houses can purchase the "Unmasking the Horror Tour" tickets for $99. This is in addition to theme park admission.

When is Halloween Horror Nights 2024?

Here are the event dates for Halloween Horror Nights this year:

August 30-31

September 1, 4-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-29

October 2-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27, 30-31

November 1-3

Click here for more information, or to buy tickets.