How you can experience Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights before it officially opens

Calling all die-hard Halloween Horror Nights fans – Universal Orlando just announced an all-new preview experience!

"Premium Scare Night" is an event where Universal will open up the houses and scare zones for one night of limited capacity, shorter wait times, all-you-can-eat food and the chance to be one of the first to see this year's houses.

The one-night-only event is set for Thursday, Aug. 29.

Tickets for the Halloween Horror Nights Premium Scream Night event are limited and will be available for purchase online beginning June 6 for $350 plus tax. Universal Annual and Seasonal Passholders can purchase tickets for the discounted price of $325 plus tax.

Halloween Horror Nights 33: Universal Orlando reveals 6 haunted houses coming in 2024

The ticket will include:

A more intimate setting

Staggered entry by group into the haunted houses

A selection of all-you-can-eat food and non-alcoholic beverages

An exclusive event souvenir credential and lanyard

Access to select attractions at Universal Studios Florida

Free self-parking

Photo: Universal

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando officially kicks off on Aug. 30 and will run select nights through Nov. 3. Click here to learn more about Halloween Horror Nights tickets and experiences.