Friends remember slain Orange County Sheriff's Office Lt. Ellie Shea as a shining light

New details have emerged about Anthony Shea, who is accused of murdering his estranged wife, Ellie Shea, and attempting to cover it up. Both were employees of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

"It’s shocking because she was so kind. She deserved much better than that," said Harry Kazarian, a childhood friend and neighbor of Ellie Shea. Kazarian recalled her time in ROTC at Edgewater High School and how she often played basketball with the neighborhood kids.

Authorities say Ellie Shea, a lieutenant with the sheriff’s office, was shot and killed by Anthony Shea, a former sergeant. Investigators allege Anthony tried to stage her death as a suicide.

This is not the first time domestic violence allegations have surfaced against Anthony Shea. Court records show his previous wife filed two petitions for protection against domestic violence in 2012 and 2013, citing verbal and physical abuse towards their five children. In one report, she claimed Anthony called their eldest daughter a derogatory name and shoved their younger son when he tried to intervene. Both petitions were denied due to a lack of evidence, and the couple divorced in 2013.

Anthony later married Ellie, and they had two children together. Friends say they are heartbroken over her death, especially for her children.

"They're going to miss out on growing up and being raised by a wonderful woman. I speak for all of her friends from Edgewater High School," Kazarian said.

Thousands of American families and individuals are affected by domestic violence every day. Seeking support and assistance is crucial if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence. Remember, you are not alone, and there are organizations and advocates ready to assist you on your journey to safety and healing:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: The National Domestic Violence Hotline is a vital resource available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. They offer essential tools and support to help survivors of domestic violence live free from abuse. You can contact them at (800) 799-SAFE (7233) or TTY: 800-787-3224 , or via online chat on their website at www.thehotline.org .

National Center for Victims of Crime: The National Center for Victims of Crime provides assistance and support for all types of crime victims, including domestic violence survivors. They offer resources and referrals to help you understand your rights and options. Contact them at 855-4-VICTIM (855-484-2846 ).

