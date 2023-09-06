Florida teen stabs, kills uncle with kitchen knife during argument: police

Florida Crimes of the Week:

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for stabbing and killing his uncle over Labor Day weekend, according to police.

The Melbourne Police Department said the incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 3000 block of South Babcock Street.

The teen was living in an apartment with his mom, uncle and uncle's girlfriend. Police said the uncle and his girlfriend got involved in a domestic incident and the boy's mother tried to intervene.

That didn't work, so that's when the boy intervened, causing a physical altercation between him and his uncle. In this fight, the son armed himself with a kitchen knife and the altercation came to a halt, police said.

Afterward, the uncle went back to his room – and that's when the boy decided to use the knife to stab his uncle in the neck as he walked away, police said.

The uncle was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The boy was charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Police said they are not releasing his name at this time.