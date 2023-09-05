Families 'devastated' after 2 headstones damaged, stolen at Central Florida cemetery, police say
APOPKA, Fla. - Police are investigating a local cemetery after two burial headstones at an Apopka cemetery were damaged and stolen.
Both incidents happened over the weekend at Edgewood Cemetery on East 1st Street. The Apopka Police Department responded to the cemetery regarding a felony criminal mischief of damaging a burial headstone.
A victim told police that a family member's headstone was damaged.
The next day, police returned to the cemetery for a second headstone that was discovered damaged and stolen.
"The Apopka Police Department is actively investigating both of these appalling crimes that have left the families of the decedents devastated due to the lack of empathy shown by the perpetrators," police said in a statement.
MORE CRIME NEWS:
- Man rushed to hospital by family members after being shot at Taco Bell in Orlando: police
- Father arrested in ‘horrific’ murder of 16-year-old son in Polk County
- Florida mom spoke to kids on phone minutes before deadly crash: 'I'll see you in a bit'
An active criminal investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact 1-800-423-TIPS or email APDTIPS@apopka.net.