Families 'devastated' after 2 headstones damaged, stolen at Central Florida cemetery, police say

Police are investigating a local cemetery after two burial headstones at an Apopka cemetery were damaged and stolen.

Both incidents happened over the weekend at Edgewood Cemetery on East 1st Street. The Apopka Police Department responded to the cemetery regarding a felony criminal mischief of damaging a burial headstone.

A victim told police that a family member's headstone was damaged.

The next day, police returned to the cemetery for a second headstone that was discovered damaged and stolen.

"The Apopka Police Department is actively investigating both of these appalling crimes that have left the families of the decedents devastated due to the lack of empathy shown by the perpetrators," police said in a statement.

MORE CRIME NEWS :

An active criminal investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 1-800-423-TIPS or email APDTIPS@apopka.net.