Expand / Collapse search

Third teen arrested in Orlando drive-by shooting that killed 6-year-old, 19-year-old: police

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A third teenager has been arrested in connection to an Orlando drive-by shooting that claimed the lives of a young girl and man, police announced Wednesday.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday on a first-degree homicide charge in the Aug. 29 shooting on Poppy Avenue that left 6-year-old Alahliyah Hashim and 19-year-old Isaiyah Wright dead. A 15-year-old and an 18-year-old are already in police custody on the same charge.

The Orlando Police Department said the investigation is still ongoing and is urging anyone with information regarding the murders to contact OPD's homicide unit or Crimeline. 

Teen arrested in deadly drive-by shooting

A 16-year-old Orlando teen was arrested for a deadly drive-by shooting that killed two people, a 6-year-old and 19-year-old, and left a mother wounded.

Investigators said Hashim was shot while inside her living room and later declared deceased. Her mother was also injured in the shooting and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Second arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting

A second arrest was made in a deadly Orlando drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old girl.

Wright, the third gunshot victim arrived at Health Central in Ocoee and was declared deceased by medical staff there. 

Police said Hashim and her mother were not the intended targets of the shooting.  