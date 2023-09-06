Third teen arrested in Orlando drive-by shooting that killed 6-year-old, 19-year-old: police

A third teenager has been arrested in connection to an Orlando drive-by shooting that claimed the lives of a young girl and man, police announced Wednesday.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday on a first-degree homicide charge in the Aug. 29 shooting on Poppy Avenue that left 6-year-old Alahliyah Hashim and 19-year-old Isaiyah Wright dead. A 15-year-old and an 18-year-old are already in police custody on the same charge.

The Orlando Police Department said the investigation is still ongoing and is urging anyone with information regarding the murders to contact OPD's homicide unit or Crimeline.

Investigators said Hashim was shot while inside her living room and later declared deceased. Her mother was also injured in the shooting and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Wright, the third gunshot victim arrived at Health Central in Ocoee and was declared deceased by medical staff there.

Police said Hashim and her mother were not the intended targets of the shooting.