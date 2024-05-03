Florida teen accused of stealing SUV with service dog 'Thor' inside

An 18-year-old Orlando woman faces allegations of grand theft after reportedly stealing an SUV from the parking lot of the Hilton Garden Inn Orlando at SeaWorld.

The vehicle, which had a service dog named Thor inside, was taken on Wednesday afternoon, according to an affidavit.

Emily Modjeski, of Celebration, who was already wearing an ankle monitor at the time of her arrest, allegedly absconded with the SUV containing the service dog. Subsequently, Thor was released at a different location.

Emily Modjeski

Authorities discovered the stolen SUV parked near the convention center the following day.

Law enforcement officers conducted surveillance on the vehicle, waiting for someone to enter. Upon Modjeski's arrival and entry into the SUV, she was apprehended and charged with grand theft.

"I assume that he just kept barking, and they finally got tired and let him out," said Thor's owner, Gloria.

She said she parked her car at the Hilton Garden Inn Orlando, near SeaWorld, to run a quick work errand. She left the car running to keep Thor cool, but when she came back out, it was gone.

And so was Thor.

"I was in there literally no more than five minutes. I came back out, and my car was gone, and I started freaking out," she said.

A service dog was reported missing after the car he was in was stolen from a hotel near SeaWorld Orlando on May 1, 2024. (Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

She started yelling for Thor and eventually called 911.

A few hours later, the sheriff’s office posted an alert on social media, along with pictures of Thor. Soon after, someone spotted Thor at the Vista Cay Resort and called the detective on the case.

Thor and Gloria were then reunited.

"He seemed to be overheated a little bit, but he is black, so the sun gets to him really quickly. But he was excited to finally see me," she said. "I just want to say thank you very much. You have no idea how much you saved me!"