Florida mom pleads guilty after her child shot, killed woman mom was in fight with: SAO

The mother of a child whom Orlando police officers accused of shooting and killing a woman engaged in a fight with her mother in 2022, entered a plea of no contest to charges during a court hearing Friday, according to the state attorney's office.

Lakrisha Isaac, 33, entered the guilty plea on charges of manslaughter and culpable negligence by storing or leaving a loaded firearm within reach of a minor.

On May 30, 2022, Orlando police officers were called to the Jernigan Gardens Apartments on Mercy Drive for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim – 41-year-old Lashun Rodgers – with a gunshot wound. She later died of her injuries at a local hospital.

Witnesses told police the shooter was Isaac's daughter, who was 10 years old at the time.

Police reports show several 911 calls came in from people at the apartment complex. The first call came in from Monique Ashley. She lived next door to the spot where the shooting happened and said she was looking on when Isaac and Rodgers started fighting. "They probably exchanged like two or three punches and pop! That’s what you heard," Ashley told police. "Everybody was like, ‘Oh!’ and started running."

Police records show multiple people told officers they had tried to break up the fight before things escalated to that point.

Marcial Tirado Jr., Rodgers' boyfriend, told investigators in a sworn statement that he and Rodgers were grilling behind their apartment building, celebrating Memorial Day. He and several others told officers that Isaac approached Rodgers and started rehashing an old fight. One woman said she believed that the dispute started over social media.

Tirado Jr. said Isaac hit Rodgers who returned the punch. He said he managed to separate them, but the two were just yelling at each other after that. However, after the two had resorted to hurling curses instead of fists, he told police Isaac’s daughter pulled out a gun and shot Rodgers in the chin.

Pictured: Lashun Rodgers (left) and Lakrisha Isaac (right) (FOX 35 Orlando)

"Oh my God, the little girl! She killed my baby, man. The little girl fired a gun with one hand. She’s 10 years old," he wailed to police.

The Orlando Police Department said several witnesses reported Isaac handing a pink bag to her daughter during the fight. Police reports state that a video taken by a neighbor showed the young girl pulling a gun from the bag, putting the magazine into the gun, loading a round into the chamber, and then shooting Rodgers in the head.

Isaac was arrested and charged in Rodgers' death.

If Isaac is not arrested prior to and attends her sentencing hearing on June 21, the Court agreed to terms of five years in the Florida Department of Corrections, followed by three years of probation, at least a 4-hour parenting course and substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Officials said she will also be required to follow the Department of Children and Families (DCF) case plan and comply with the Cornerstone Connections plan.