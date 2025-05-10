Remembering Monica Islam: Eustis community honors murdered woman with vigil
EUSTIS, Fla. - A group of friends and customers gathered Friday night to honor the memory of a murdered mother. The vigil was held at the gas station where Islam' was last seen alive by her daughter, Rimi Islam.An eclectic group of mourners paid tribute to Monica Islam and called for justice.
The backstory:
Monica Islam was reported missing May 2 in Eustis. Police said she walked out of the gas station on South Bay Street around 6:15 a.m. Islam was with her daughter in the store before she left. That was the last time Rimi saw her mother alive.
Islam's body was found miles away in Mount Dora on Scenic Hill Drive. Lake County deputies said Islam was shot to death and was targeted.
What they're saying:
Dr. Joshua Douglas, chaplain for the Lake County Sheriff's Office, offered words of comfort during the vigil, which was cut short by rain.
"What we’re seeing with the rain right now is that He’s saying there can be a new day," Dr. Douglas said. "There can be a washing away of things. It doesn’t mean that we move on from something, but it does there can be a day that you move forward."
"They’ve become an everyday part of our family," vigil organizer Alisha Curtin said. "It’s kind of hard to hear that your friend or a really good friend has lost their mother."
Rimi Islam is still trying to process losing her mother.
"I never imagined something like this would happen to me, and I have to go through this," Rimi Islam said. "But I want to thank everyone that was with me."
"She never had any problems with anyone, and I didn’t have any problems with anyone, so we don’t really [see a] reason [for] doing this kind of thing," Rimi Islam said.
"I know I will get [justice]," Rimi Islam said. "I know that I will because I do trust the police. There’s a lot of people working on this. I do know I’m going to get some good news soon."
What's next:
Deputies have yet to name any suspects in this case.
