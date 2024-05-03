Florida basketball coach accused of using player funds for OnlyFans content, vacations

A Central Florida basketball coach is in legal trouble after allegations surfaced that he misappropriated funds from his players for personal use, including purchasing subscriptions to the adult content platform OnlyFans.

Additionally, Roderick Wilmont reportedly diverted money intended for his players' expenses towards vacations and gambling rather than fulfilling his obligations as their coach.

Wilmont, who runs Mont Sports Academy, a prominent basketball program in the Orlando area, faces multiple charges, including a scheme to defraud. According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation revealed that Wilmont rented vacation homes for his basketball program without paying for the players' accommodations, accumulating debts exceeding $19,000. Similar incidents occurred at Westgate Resorts, where Wilmont allegedly failed to settle a balance of over $7,000.

Investigators disclosed that Wilmont solicited thousands of dollars monthly from parents under the guise of "tuition," depositing substantial amounts into his personal bank account. Financial records indicate that these funds were used for personal indulgences rather than benefiting the players.

The investigation into Wilmont's actions began following a tip received by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in December. In a brief phone conversation with FOX 35's Randi Hildreth, Wilmont said he was wrongfully detained but did not immediately explain why. He agreed to a follow-up interview with FOX 35 News, but despite subsequent attempts to reach Wilmont for comment, he has remained unavailable, leaving questions unanswered.

Neither the coaching staff, parents, nor players associated with the program have offered comments on the situation.

Mont Sports Academy's website portrays it as a platform dedicated to nurturing young basketball talent from various parts of the world. However, the allegations against Wilmont have raised questions about its management.

Authorities urge anyone with pertinent information regarding this case to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.