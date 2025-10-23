Florida teacher's use of gender-neutral title leads to state investigation, administrative leave

The Brief An Alachua County teacher is under investigation for using the gender-neutral title "Mx." in class. Florida’s attorney general says the practice violates policy and calls it "unfit for the classroom." The teacher has been placed on leave as the district reviews the complaint.



A Florida teacher has been placed on administrative leave after the state’s attorney general warned the district over the educator’s use of a gender-neutral title in the classroom.

The complaint centers on an elementary school teacher in Alachua County.

What we know:

A Talbot Elementary School teacher in Gainesville has been placed on administrative leave following a complaint received by Florida Attorney General Jame Uthmeier’s office.

The complaint alleges that the teacher instructed students and staff to address her using the gender-neutral title "Mx." rather than "Miss" or "Mrs."

The attorney general has warned that this practice may violate district policy, as well as state and federal law. The school district has confirmed that an investigation is underway while the teacher remains on leave.

What we don't know:

It is unclear who filed the initial complaint or how long the teacher had been using the "Mx." title before it reached state authorities.

The district has not released the teacher’s name, the duration of her leave, or what disciplinary actions, if any, may follow.

The backstory:

The controversy stems from Florida’s increasingly tense debate over gender identity and classroom policy.

The use of gender-neutral titles like "Mx." has become more common in some educational and professional settings as part of efforts to foster inclusivity. However, in Florida, state leaders have taken a stricter stance on gender-related issues in schools, reinforcing policies that emphasize traditional definitions of sex and gender.

This is the latest in a series of controversies involving Alachua County Public Schools in recent months, including investigations into a teacher accused of giving a student an "award for most likely to become a dictator," and criticism of social media comments about the deaths of Hulk Hogan and Charlie Kirk made by school board members.

In July, school board chair Sarah Rockwell apologized for Facebook comments celebrating legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan’s death on Thursday as "one less MAGA" in the world.

School board vice chair Tina Certain has been summoned to appear before the state Board of Education in November after posting critical comments about conservative media personality Charlie Kirk on social media.