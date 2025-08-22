Teacher faces discipline after 'Most Likely to Become A Dictator' mock award sparks backlash

The Brief A Gainesville High School teacher faces possible discipline after giving a student a mock award labeling him "Most Likely to Become a Dictator." The student’s mother says the certificate embarrassed her son and fueled bullying, while state officials accuse the teacher of misconduct. The Education Practices Commission will decide whether to fine, suspend, or revoke the teacher’s license.



A teacher in Florida is facing possible discipline after reportedly giving a student a mock award, sparking backlash from the student’s family and state officials.

What we know:

A Gainesville High School history teacher is under investigation after giving a student a mock award calling him "Most Likely to Become a Dictator." The Florida Department of Education has filed an administrative complaint, citing alleged violations of state statutes and professional rules.

Sanctions could range from fines or probation to suspension or permanent revocation of her teaching license.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear when a decision on discipline will be made, or whether the teacher will be allowed to continue teaching during the review process. The Education Practices Commission will ultimately determine whether any sanctions are imposed, but no timeline has been provided.

The backstory:

The incident occurred several years ago, and the teacher apologized at the time. The controversy resurfaced this week after the student’s mother, Crystal Marull, spoke during a Department of Education meeting, saying the certificate caused lasting harm to her son.

Big picture view:

The case has reignited debate over how political beliefs are treated in Florida schools, with some families accusing the Alachua County district of being hostile to conservatives. The involvement of the state attorney general and the Department of Education underscores how the dispute has escalated into a statewide political and cultural issue.

What they're saying:

Crystal Marull, spoke during a Department of Education meeting. She said the certificate embarrassed her son and reflected what she called a "toxic" environment for conservative families in Alachua County schools.

"He was, you know, offended, I think offended more than anything, and then I was angry as a parent," Marull said.

She added that her son has since locked his social media accounts after facing online bullying.

"He's afraid to go take his SATs on Saturday because he has to go to the high school. He was going to run into a bunch of these students who are slandering him, and it's very hurtful."

The teacher previously apologized at the time of the incident. However, state education officials allege she failed to protect the student’s mental health and intentionally subjected him to embarrassment tied to political beliefs.

The Commissioner of Education alleges the teacher violated three different Florida statutes involving moral turpitude and personal conduct, plus four different rules. The administrative complaint against the teacher states that she failed to protect the student from conditions harmful to learning or the student’s mental health, intentionally exposed a student to unnecessary embarrassment, and harassed or discriminated based on political beliefs.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier wrote a letter to the Alachua County Public School District Superintendent, calling for the teacher to be "immediately terminated, and never allowed to teach again in Florida."

"I'll leave that to the people who have the authority to make that decision," Marull said, in response to Uthmeier's letter.

What's next:

The Education Practices Commission will ultimately decide what, if any, sanctions the teacher faces.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Department of Education, Alachua County Public School District, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, and parent Crystal Marull, who spoke during a Department of Education meeting.



