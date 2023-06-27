Florida pastor dies days after being hurt in banquet shooting, deputies say

article

An Orlando pastor has died days after being shot at a banquet hall in Pine Hills over the weekend, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Jonathan Frazier, 36, the spiritual leader of Roam Ministry in Orlando, was shot on June 24 at a gathering at the Unity Banquet Hall off Hiawassee Road, officials said. Frazier was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries Monday.

Three others were also hit by the gunfire. A victim identified as Willie Bell Jr. died of his injuries. Two others – both men in their late 20s – had non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) with information.