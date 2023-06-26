Orlando pastor fighting for his life after banquet shooting

Orange County sheriff's deputies said around 100 people were at a gathering over the weekend at a banquet hall in Pine Hills when a shooting occurred, but no one stayed to talk to investigators.

One of the victims is the spiritual leader of Roam Ministry in Orlando, Pastor Jonathan Frazier.

"One man already lost his life. Pastor Jonathan Frazier is fighting for his life," explained a fellow pastor and activist who has been working to combat gun violence, Stovelleo Stovall, of God is Able Church.

It was a celebration that quickly turned violent in the Unity Banquet Hall off Hiawassee Road, just after midnight on Saturday.

"A young lady was trying to show her man a good time by throwing him a surprise birthday party," Pastor Stovall told FOX 35 News.

Instead, deputies said 28-year-old Willie Bell Jr. was shot and killed and three others injured, including the local pastor.

"Come back around the circle shooting, come back again shooting," the pastor said.

The suspects are still on the loose.

While deputies haven’t released the names of the other victims, Pastor Stovall said Frazier, who is a friend, was hit while trying to protect a woman during the shooting.

"He covered her up when the shooting went on," he said.

Frazier would conduct services in the hall. As he recovers in the hospital, Pastor Stovall is praying his friend gets better. Even though he is only five feet tall, Stovall said he sees him differently.

"His heart was so big, and he was a giant," Stovall said, adding that he is disgusted by people saying on Facebook that Frazier has died.

He thinks law enforcement officers should start putting juveniles on a curfew till the violence stops.

"It’s gonna get worse if they don’t do something." Deputies say the other two victims were released from the hospital.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) with information.

