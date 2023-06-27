Sister of slain Florida pastor pleads for witnesses to come forward in Orlando banquet hall shooting

Deputies are searching for the person responsible for killing a local pastor and another man outside his place of worship, which is also used as a banquet hall. A candlelight vigil took place outside the hall on Tuesday.

They gathered in memory of Pastor Jonathan Frazier of Roam Ministries, lighting candles where he died. Deputies said the 36-year-old Frazier and 28-year-old Willie Bell were killed after someone started shooting outside the Unity Banquet Hall that Pastor Frazier operates. Two others were injured.

"They have church, weddings, birthday parties," said Felicia Frazier, the pastor's sister, "and for him to get gunned down in the place they worship at, oh wow."

According to investigators, around 100 people gathered at the event held over the weekend when shots were fired.

"It’s a horrible situation, very senseless. Jonathan knew everybody. He was friendly with everyone," she said.

She said her baby brother was a husband and father who laid on top of a woman to protect her from gunfire when he was killed.

"It kind of enlightened me to know he’s a hero, he’s a hero," she said. "He lost his life, saving someone else’s life and that was him."

She said her brother saved many and holds on to hope that others keep the faith.

"Just to see him gunned down and all he wanted was peace. He loved in God and wanted everyone to be peaceful."

Investigators said the suspects are still on the loose.

Pastor Stovelleo Stovall, a community activist who also happened to be one of Frazier's friends said he is heartbroken and has a message to local leaders about growing incidences of gun violence.

"Do something about it! The curfew, try. If everything else fails, why not try? Just try!" Stovall said.

As balloons are released, Frazier said she hopes the person who killed her brother is caught and is asking people with information to come forward.

"I want justice for my brother, this was senseless," she said. "If you know something, you say something, that’s how we need to stop this violence."

Call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477). A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Felicia says her brother was planning a surprise party for his wife on Sunday, she's devastated over his loss.