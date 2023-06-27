These are the new Florida laws that start July 1

More than 200 laws, spanning topics from TikTok bans and concealed carry to amusement rides and transgender bathroom access, will go into effect in Florida on Saturday.

A record $116.5 billion budget will also go into effect this weekend after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed over $510 million from the budget passed by lawmakers in May.

There's also new requirements for school board officials, new rules colleges need to follow when it comes to diversity and inclusion and an expansion of the Florida State Guard.

Here are 10 to know (scroll down to see even more):

The News Service of Florida compiled a list of some of the new laws that go into effect Saturday. Here's the list:

SB 2500, a $116.5 billion budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which will run from Saturday through June 30. DeSantis vetoed $510.9 million from the budget passed by lawmakers in May.

HB 1, expanding taxpayer-funded vouchers to all Florida students and eliminating income-eligibility requirements.

HB 3, prohibiting government investment strategies that consider "environmental, social and governance," or ESG, standards.

HB 5, eliminating Enterprise Florida, the state’s business-recruitment agency. Contracts and programs will be shifted to the Department of Economic Opportunity, which will be renamed the Department of Commerce.

SB 102, making changes to try to expand affordable housing, including boosting funding for housing and rental programs, providing incentives for investment and encouraging mixed-use developments in struggling commercial areas.

SB 106, designating $200 million to help link hiking and biking trails, which are part of the Shared-Use Nonmotorized Trail Network, to a statewide wildlife corridor.

SB 214, preventing credit-card companies from tracking firearm and ammunition sales through a separate "merchant category code" at gun businesses.

HB 225, allowing "opening remarks" of up to two minutes on public-address systems before high-school championship events. The change came amid a legal battle about whether a Christian school should have been able to offer a prayer over the loudspeaker before a championship football game.

SB 240, offering tax breaks for businesses that employ apprentices or pre-apprentices.

SB 262, placing restrictions on large online companies about collecting and using consumers’ personal data.

SB 264, preventing, with some exceptions, property purchases in Florida by people from China who are not U.S. citizens or permanent U.S. residents.

SB 266, prohibiting colleges and universities from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

HB 379, prohibiting the use of the social-media platform TikTok on devices owned by school districts and through internet access provided by districts. TikTok has been controversial because of its Chinese ownership.

HB 389, allowing school districts to provide free menstrual hygiene products in schools.

HB 411, changing residency requirements for county school-board members. The bill will require board members to reside in the districts they represent by the date they take office, rather than at the time they qualify to run.

HB 477, imposing eight-year term limits on school-board members, down from the current 12 years.

SB 540, allowing "prevailing" parties to recover legal fees in challenges to local government comprehensive growth-management plan changes.

HB 543, allowing Floridians to carry guns without concealed-weapons licenses.

HB 637, barring automakers from offering direct-to-consumer or online sales if their vehicles are currently sold through dealerships in the state.

SB 766, allowing school districts to use cameras designed to capture images of drivers who illegally pass school buses.

SB 846, banning state colleges and universities and employees from accepting gifts from "foreign countries of concern" — China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria and Venezuela.

SB 902, placing additional safety requirements on amusement rides. The bill is named after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was killed when he fell from a ride last year in Orlando.

HB 931, prohibiting colleges and universities from using "political loyalty" tests in hiring, admissions or promotions.

HB 1035, spelling out various rights of teachers, including a right to "control and discipline" students and to challenge certain directives from school districts they believe violate state law or State Board of Education rules.

HB 1069, expanding to eighth grade a 2022 law that barred instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.