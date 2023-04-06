UCF to make announcement about TikTok amid ban at other Florida universities

article

The University of Central Florida is expected to make an announcement on Thursday regarding TikTok. This after Florida State, University of Florida, and University of South Florida all banned the app on university devices and networks.

An email was sent to USF students and staff on Wednesday, announcing the ban. If you try to access the app on USF's network, a message pops up saying "this site can't be reached."

It was just last week the Florida Board of Governors approved an emergency regulation to block access to certain apps.

"Given that the U.S. government has made multiple moves to restrict usage of some of these Chinese owned apps, they may just be staying ahead of the curve given how much government funding comes into them," one expert said.

TikTok has vehemently denied Chinese officials have access to U.S. user data. At this point it's unclear exactly what UCF's announcement will include.

