Florida's new concealed carry law takes effect July 1: What to know

article

The constitutional carry law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to go into effect on July 1.

The controversial law sparked debate earlier this year leaving many worried about the bill worsening gun violence in their neighborhoods.

What is the concealed weapon law in Florida?

The new bill allows Florida residents to carry a concealed weapon as long as they follow two requirements. The first is that they carry valid identification while carrying. They also must give their ID to an officer if asked to do so.

Those who are from out of state are also allowed to carry a concealed weapon as long as they meet the above requirements.

Anyone carrying a concealed weapon without a license can also have their weapon in a private conveyance — or car — as long as the weapon is "securely encased or is otherwise not readily accessible for immediate use," according to the bill.

What is a concealed weapon?

According to the Florida Legislature, a concealed weapon is defined as a handgun, electronic weapon or device, tear gas gun, knife, or billie. Residents are also not required to undergo a background check for their weapon or submit fingerprints.

What do current concealed weapon holders need to do?

If you are already a Florida resident and have a license to carry, you no longer have to carry that license around with you — instead, just make sure you have a valid form of identification with you at all times.