Florida man shoves woman during heated argument over phone, deputies say: 'Let me go'

A Sumter County man was arrested after he allegedly pushed a woman to the ground over an argument involving her phone, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Jeremy Logan was arrested and charged with battery after the incident that happened Oct. 10.

A woman told deputies that she was on the back porch of her house with Logan, according to an arrest affidavit.

Logan reportedly asked for her phone, so she unlocked it for him, deputies said. That's when Logan started to jump and yell while holding her phone before running inside the house.

The 23-year-old man allegedly grabbed the woman several times and threw her phone on the kitchen floor, the affidavit said. When she leaned over to grab her phone, Logan "shoved her with an open palm on her shoulder," deputies said, causing her to fall to the ground.

When the woman tried to grab her phone from Logan, they both fell on the porch, the affidavit continued.

Another witness told deputies they heard the woman telling Logan to "let me go" and "you are hurting me," deputies said. The witness said the woman told Logan "to stop" about 10 times during the incident.

Deputies said there were no injuries or red markings on the victim.

Logan's relationship with the woman is unclear, but deputies said the incident was domestic in nature.

Logan was booked without bond, but was released the next day.