Florida man 'took his eyes off the road' and rear-ended another car on his way to buy milk, deputies say

A Florida man was arrested after he "took his eyes off the road" and crashed into another car on his way to buy milk, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. The 36-year-old man also didn't have a valid driver's license at the time of the crash.

Larry Patterson was arrested and charged with driving without a valid driver's license. He was also issued two traffic citations.

Deputies responded to a crash at 3580 Wedgewood Lane in Lady Lake on Saturday evening. Patterson said he was driving westbound on CR-466 when he "was reaching down to adjust his steering wheel" and "took his eyes off the road," according to an arrest affidavit. That's when he crashed into the back of another car.

The deputies' crash investigation revealed Patterson didn't have a valid Florida driver's license, but only a Florida ID card, the report said. Patterson said he knew he was driving without a valid license and said he was going to get milk for his stepdaughter who was sick, according to the affidavit.

Patterson was arrested and transported to the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.