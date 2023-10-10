Former Illinois police chief caught shoplifting from Walmart in The Villages, officials say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A former police chief in Illinois was caught shoplifting from a Walmart in The Villages, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Christopher Radz was arrested and charged with larceny petit theft for the incident that happened around 4:30 p.m. last Thursday at the Walmart on Wedgewood Lane, according to an arrest affidavit.

The 59-year-old man was spotted by a loss prevention officer at the store picking up several items from a display, putting them into a Walmart plastic bag, passing all points of sale and leaving without trying to pay for the items, deputies said.

Alsip Police Chief Jay Miller confirmed to FOX 35 News that Radz retired after his tenure as police chief from 1985 to 2017. Alsip is a village located in Cook County, Illinois, nearly 30 miles south of Chicago.

"The Village of Alsip employed Chris for 32 years. The news surrounding his arrest is something I'm surprised to hear, as it's out of character for the Chris I worked with for more than a decade," Chief Miller said in a statement to FOX 35 News. "The actions described in the media are not representative of well-being, and I hope Chris is able to address any potential needs that may have arisen in the six years since his retirement while the courts in Florida ensure that justice is served."

He was taken into custody at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond. He has since been released.