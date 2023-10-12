Florida woman arrested after 7-year-old child calls 911 to report her drug overdose, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A Florida woman was arrested on child neglect charges after overdosing in the same house as two children who could have had access to a syringe, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Kandes Alderman was arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm after she was found unresponsive in her bedroom by deputies on Wednesday night, according to an affidavit. A 7-year-old child called 911 to report the woman unconscious.

It remains unclear if the two children at Alderman's home were her own, but she was reported as the caretaker and direct guardian of them, deputies said.

Photo: Sumter County Sheriffs Office

When deputies arrived at the home in Sumterville, the 39-year-old woman was unresponsive, snoring and not breathing normally, deputies said. She was "difficult to wake up" and did not become responsive until a deputy executed several sternum rubs and assisted her out of bed.

When Alderman regained consciousness, she was escorted outside to Sumter Rescue Fire Officials who began medical treatment on her.

In the bedroom, deputies found a used syringe in plain view on her nightstand, the affidavit said. A field test yielded positive for heroin. Alderman denied using heroin when deputies asked about the syringe.

Deputies said the syringe was "easily accessible to both children," according to the affidavit, adding that Alderman had left the children unsupervised with no other adults in the immediate area to watch over and care for them.

She was then transported to a local hospital, but ultimately left and deputies weren't able to locate her.

A day later, Alderman contacted the Sumter County Sheriff's Office and was placed under arrest. She was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center under $4,000 bond.