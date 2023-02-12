FL child shot in car seat: deputies • FL rental home scam • FL pool company accused of major fraud

The father of a toddler shot during a drive-by says his child is recovering, a Connecticut woman is trying to get her money back after she was scammed for a Kissimmee rental apartment, a Melbourne pool company is accused of defrauding nearly 600 families out of pools, the family of a missing Lyft driver confirms his death, and a Florida robbery suspect identified after leaving his debit card at the scene: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.

'Thank God, my baby girl pulled through': Father of toddler shot during drive-by says child is recovering

A 3-year-old girl is back home from Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, recovering from what authorities said was an injury she received during a drive-by shooting at an Orange County apartment complex on Tuesday. The father of the child, Thomas Banks, spoke exclusively with FOX 35 News about the incident.

Woman searching for Florida rental home says she was tricked into paying wrong person

A Connecticut woman is turning to law enforcement to get her money back after she says she was tricked into paying the wrong person for a rental home in Kissimmee. Now she's warning others about potential scams. She paid a $1,450 deposit via Zelle and never received the keys to the home.

Attorney: Melbourne pool company defrauded nearly 600 families out of thousands of dollars

A Melbourne pool company is being sued by multiple homeowners for work that was never completed. The lawyer of these victims says Legacy Pools, LLC never had any intentions of completing the pools at all. Instead, he believes the Legacy Pools was defrauding hundreds of people for years. Melissa Vega reached out to FOX 35 News after she spent $45,000 on a pool that was never built. Instead, she says Legacy Pools came out and dug a hole in her yard but never did anything else.

Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead

A South Florida Lyft driver who went missing more than a week ago has died, his daughter confirmed Tuesday. Lindsay DiBetta posted on Facebook that the family would be announcing information on services for her father, Gary Levin, in the next few days. Levin, 74, went missing Jan. 30 after dropping off a customer in Okeechobee, a small city north of Florida’s Lake Okeechobee. His family reported him missing when he didn’t return home and his cell phone had been turned off.

Florida man who broke into gas station identified after he left behind his debit card: deputies

A Florida man who reportedly broke into a Palm Coast gas station and stole items was identified and later arrested after he left behind his debit card, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to the business after its alarm went off early Sunday morning, and found the front door of the business unlocked. Inside the empty gas station, they found a debit card with the name Lantz Kurtz on the counter near the register.