Child shot at Orlando-area apartment complex, officials say

A child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children after being shot at an Orange County apartment complex, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Orange County sheriff's deputies responded to the Hidden Creek Villas just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday after it was reported that a 3-year-old had been shot while inside a vehicle and secured in a car seat. A FOX 35 News crew observed that a section of Rivertree Circle was blocked off with crime scene tape.

The child sustained a non-life-threatening injury, according to deputies. Investigators would not elaborate on the condition of the child or the circumstances that led to the shooting, but they did say they believe the vehicle the child was in was not the intended target of the shooting.

No additional details or information on a possible suspect were immediately released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.