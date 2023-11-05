FL man charged with beating pregnant girlfriend • Driver pulls gun on FL trooper • 2 shot during family fight

A Florida man has been charged with beating his pregnant girlfriend, a frustrated driver reportedly pulled a gun on an off-duty Florida State Trooper during a traffic jam, a family fight ended in a shooting that left two people injured in Orlando, a Flagler County student was arrested after pulling a knife out at school, and a UCF student is recovering after being hit by a wrong-way driver in his Uber: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.

Florida man charged with beating pregnant girlfriend, attempted murder of police officer amid chase: officials

Ronnie Bridges Jr. (Photo credit: Orange County Corrections)

A Mount Dora man is behind bars for violently beating his pregnant girlfriend and then leading police on a dangerous, high-speed chase in Apopka, authorities said.

Ronnie Bridges Jr., 33, was arrested Friday, Oct. 27, on multiple charges including aggravated battery on a pregnant victim and attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, Orange County jail records show. The latter charge stems from him attempting to crash into a police officer head-on during the chase, authorities said.

Driver arrested for pulling gun on Florida trooper during traffic jam: FHP

A man was arrested for reportedly pulling out a gun and pointing it at a Florida Highway Patrol trooper during slow-moving traffic in Polk County Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Polk Parkway near Milepost 18.

FHP said the off-duty trooper was driving with his family in his personal vehicle when the driver of a red pickup truck – later identified as Matthew Reiter, 32, – became "agitated" with the traffic and began focusing his attention on him.

Family fight ends in shooting at Orlando home, police say: 'He done just destroyed the family'

Two people were taken to the hospital Monday morning after a shooting at a home in Orlando, according to police.

Police said two adults – a man and a woman – were found with gunshot wounds at a home on Fitzgerald Drive, near S. John Young Parkway. Both were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with injuries, police said.

According to police, authorities believe there to have been a "family altercation" that escalated to a shooting.

14-year-old Flagler County student arrested for pulling knife on other students after fight, deputies say

A 14-year-old middle school student was arrested Friday morning after pulling a knife from his backpack and threatening other students with it after an altercation with other students, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and exhibition of a weapon on school grounds, according to a press release.

The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. Friday at Indian Trails Middle School.

UCF student recovering after wrong-way driver hit him while taking Uber home: 'He's going to make it'

A University of Central Florida student is recovering in the hospital after a wrong-way driver hit him and his Uber driver head-on Interstate 4.

Four people were hurt in the Seminole County crash that happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday on westbound I-4 near the Central Parkway Bridge in Altamonte Springs.

Sandra Frutchey said her son, 26-year-old Marcus Frutchey, was riding in an Uber on his way home from a friend's house.