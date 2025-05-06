Florida suspect sought in bank card scam; Can you help identify?

The Brief Flagler County Sheriff's deputies are asking for help identifying a suspect who took a woman’s bank card and used it at multiple ATMs. Authorities say the suspect posed as a Wells Fargo employee over the phone, claiming the victim’s card had been hacked and needed to be mailed back for replacement. Deputies say the suspect then took the card from her mailbox and used it.



The Flalger County Sheriff's Office is seeking the community's help in locating a suspect accused of fraud.

What we know:

According to deputies, on March 16, a woman received a call from a person claiming to work for Wells Fargo's fraud department, who informed her that her bank card had been hacked.

The suspect told the woman that she would need to mail the card back for it to be replaced.

The woman followed the person's orders and left her card inside her mailbox. However, she soon became suspicious, and returned to the mailbox for the card, but it had already been taken.

Officials said the suspect used her card at several ATM locations.

What we don't know:

The suspect’s identity is still unknown, and it’s unclear if they acted alone. We also don’t know which ATMs were used or how much money was taken.

What you can do:

The sheriff's office provided the photo below of the suspect. If you recognize him, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 386-313-4911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.

Authorities are seeking the community's help in locating a suspect accused of fraud in Flalger County, Florida. (Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Big picture view:

This case shows how scammers pretend to be from trusted companies to trick people into giving away their bank cards or information.

It’s a reminder to be careful with personal details and always double-check if a call is real.

Dig deeper:

The Federal Trade Commission offers helpful insight on how to recognize a phone scam, how to stop calls from scammers, and more. Visit their website by clicking here.