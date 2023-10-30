2 shot in Orlando neighborhood, police say

Two people were taken to the hospital Monday morning after a shooting at a home in Orlando, according to police.

Police said two adults – a man and a woman – were found with gunshot wounds at a home on Fitzgerald Drive, near S. John Young Parkway. Both were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with injuries, police said.

According to police, authorities believe there to have been a "family altercation" that escalated to a shooting.

Police said the shooting remains active. No other details were immediately released.