14-year-old Flagler County student arrested for pulling knife on other students after fight, deputies say

A 14-year-old middle school student was arrested Friday morning after pulling a knife from his backpack and threatening other students with it after an altercation with other students, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and exhibition of a weapon on school grounds, according to a press release.

The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. Friday at Indian Trails Middle School.

Before school started, two girls were involved in a fight, which was subsequently broken up by school staff. After the altercation, the 14-year-old student took a knife out of his backpack and raised it above his head in a "threatening manner" toward other students present, according to deputies.

Deputies shared a photo of the knife, which appears to be a sharp kitchen knife.

Photo: Flagler County Sheriffs Office

He was quickly and safely taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Sheriff Rick Staly said there is a zero-tolerance policy in Flagler County.

"Bringing any weapon to school violates the zero-tolerance policy and you will be arrested," he said in a press release. "I remind parents, again, to be the Sheriff in your home and to teach your children that violence is never the right answer and to be smart about their actions at school. If necessary, search your kid’s backpacks when they leave for school. Do your part as a parent to teach your kids and help keep our schools safe."

Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore also issued a statement regarding the incident:

"First, I want to commend the staff at ITMS for their quick actions in (defusing) the situation so that no one was injured.

"Second, it’s important for our students and families to understand that bringing any type of weapon onto one of our campuses will not be tolerated. Parents entrust us with providing a safe and secure learning environment, and that is a responsibility we do not take lightly.

"Finally, I want to thank our School Resource Deputies for their collaboration with our school administrators and deans while investigating this incident. The majority of students who come to school every day make choices to abide by the rules.

"We will not let the actions of a few undermine the overall goal of educating our students."