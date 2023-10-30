Driver arrested for pulling gun on Florida trooper during traffic jam: FHP

A man was arrested for reportedly pulling out a gun and pointing it at a Florida Highway Patrol trooper during slow-moving traffic in Polk County Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Polk Parkway near Milepost 18.

FHP said the off-duty trooper was driving with his family in his personal vehicle when the driver of a red pickup truck – later identified as Matthew Reiter, 32, – became "agitated" with the traffic and began focusing his attention on him.

The Florida Highway Patrol shared this photo showing the guns recovered from the suspect's Auburndale home, troopers said. (Florida Highway Patrol)

As traffic cleared, officials said Reiter began driving his vehicle alongside the trooper's vehicle, speeding up and slowing down while yelling and using hand gestures, but the trooper ignored him.

Reiter then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the trooper, authorities said.

The off-duty trooper contacted FHP to report the incident. They later found Reiter at his Auburndale home where they recovered five different firearms.

He was arrested on three counts each of unlawful display of a weapon and aggravated assault with a weapon.