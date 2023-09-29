Fifth suspect arrested in Orlando shooting that killed 6-year-old, teenager: Police

Stream FOX 35 News

A fifth arrest has been made in the Poppy Avenue shooting in Orlando that tragically left a 6-year-old and 19-year-old dead in early September.

Police have arrested 21-year-old Tyrik Omari Nichols in Arvada, Colorado for first-degree homicide in the shooting that left Ajahliyah Hashim, 6, and Isaiyah Wright, 19, dead.

Four other suspects were previously arrested including two 17-year-olds, a 15-year-old, and an 18-year-old.

Investigators said Hashim was shot while inside her living room and later declared deceased. Her mother was also injured in the shooting and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a car occupied by "several males" drove through the Carver Shores neighborhood firing multiple gunshots into a home leaving Ajahliyah Hashim, 6, dead and her mother injured.

Previously released court records revealed that several of the males were captured on video camera driving through Poppy Ave in a silver Toyota Camry at 8:20 p.m. on August 29.

On August 30, a detective found a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle's description with the same rear bumper paint damage, arrest records show.

The same car interacted with the Orlando Police Department on June 21 where one of the juvenile suspects was seen getting into the car near downtown.

Hospital video surveillance also showed the suspects dragging 19-year-old Isaiyah Wright out of the car – who later died, out of the back seat of the car and lying him on the ground near the sidewalk.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith held a press conference explaining that an argument on social media prompted the shooting.