Famous low-hanging tree in Orlando neighborhood now sports hilarious warning poem

A low-hanging tree has taken center stage in an Orlando neighborhood for some new signage that's giving residents a good laugh – and a much-needed warning.

You can find the massive, drooping tree along Lake Lawsona in downtown Orlando. But instead of a typical caution sign, this tree features four colored signs that when read in order, form a snippy poem for walkers, joggers and cyclists alike to take notice of:

"This tree is low. Don't test your luck. To avoid the blow, you should duck," the signs read. The fourth sign is a bright red as you approach the tree, which hangs just a few feet off the ground.

One neighbor said it even brushes the top of her head.

"If I walk to the left, the tree just brushes my hair right up here, which is fine," Diane Kerkhoff told FOX 35 News as she points to the top of her head. "But if I walk to the right, it'll hit me in the forehead."

In addition to the signs, the sidewalk under the tree has been painted yellow for extra caution.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

RELATED NEWS :

"The tree has been here a lot longer than we have and it's a beautiful tree and it's survived all the hurricanes and storms we've had," Kerkhoff continued. "I think people should watch out for the tree and we should save the tree."