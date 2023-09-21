Alligator missing half its jaw 'not out of the woods yet' after vet exam, Gatorland says

The alligator that's been making headlines for the past few weeks because of its missing upper jaw now has a new home at Gatorland.

She's "not out of the woods yet," though, according to the wildlife preserve.

The gator was finally captured after a weeks-long search and transported to Gatorland last Friday, where it continues to be rehabilitated. In an update on social media on Wednesday, Gatorland veterinarian Dr. Bogan gave the alligator an exam and evaluated her injuries.

"She is significantly underweight but she’s a fighter," Gatorland wrote. "We are working on a feeding plan for her with Dr. Bogan to help her put on some weight and get some nutrients. She’s not out of the woods yet but she’s doing good so far."

The gator appears to be four or five years old and will be kept on a special diet and away from other animals for a while.

As for how the injury happened, a wildlife trapper believes it looks like a propeller got her. Gatorland believes she was living in the wild without an upper jaw for at least six months, eating things like snails and frogs.

Gatorland is still trying to pick a name for the unique-looking alligator and is asking its social media followers to chime in.