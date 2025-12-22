End of the yellow sticker? Florida lawmakers propose eliminating car registration decals

The Brief A new Florida bill proposes eliminating a vehicle's registration sticker in favor of electronic registration. The bill was authored in the house and senate by Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez, R- Miami-Dade and Representative Tom Fabricio, R-Miami Lakes. The proposed bill is projected to save taxpayers money, be more effective and eliminate fraud.



If a new Florida bill passes, could this mean the end of car registration stickers on license plates?

What we know:

Florida lawmakers authored motor vehicle registration removal bills – advocating for electronic vehicle registration annual renewals in place of registration stickers. Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez, R- Miami-Dade and Representative Tom Fabricio, R-Miami Lakes filed Senate Bill 982 and House Bill 841, respectively, on Dec. 19 to further these efforts.

At the beginning of the month, Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez announced getting rid of registration stickers on a vehicle's license plate.

"A sticker does not provide accuracy," Fernandez said. "It only provides the appearance of compliance and can be easily falsified, stolen, damaged or overlooked."

The backstory:

This proposal follows states such as Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania who no longer use license plate stickers as proof of registration.

Dariel Fernandez: Benefits of eliminating the sticker

Significant Financial Savings for Residents

Eliminating the registration decal would reduce production, mailing and replacement costs – saving Miami-Dade County alone millions of dollars, Fernandez said. By not issuing license plate stickers in Pennsylvania, taxpayers save $1.1 million per year and $2 million in mailing costs, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania said.

Greater Security and Fraud Reduction

Fernandez said physical decals are frequently stolen or counterfeited. By switching to digital registration verification, the amount of fraud would be eliminated. The Guilford Police Department, located east of New Haven, Conn. said since the registration stickers were eliminated in 20210, there's been a dramatic increase in unregistered motor vehicles.

More Efficiency and Convenience

Dariel Fernandez called the yellow registration sticker "outdated" and "unnecessary," he said in a press release.

"The physical yellow decal is no longer needed," said Fernandez. "It fades, peels, gets stolen, and costs our residents money every year. Eliminating the physical decal is a common-sense step forward for our state, one that saves money, reduces fraud, and embraces the technology we already have."

Weeks ago, I made it clear that Florida is ready to move beyond the outdated physical vehicle registration decal. The legislation filed for the 2026 Florida Legislative Session takes that important step by transitioning to a fully electronic registration verification process.… pic.twitter.com/nFkWp5lqAk — Dariel Fernandez (@darielfernandez) December 21, 2025

How does electronic vehicle registration work?

In Pennsylvania, law enforcement officers have access to the state's PennDOT system, which allows them to verify if a vehicle's registration is valid. License plate reader technology can also validate registration.

Drivers are asked to keep a registration card on hand as proof of registration.

Does this get rid of vehicle registration?

The proposal to move toward eliminating registration stickers, does not get rid of vehicle registration, Dariel Fernandez clarified.

Local perspective:

Technology has changed, making the stickers not as necessary anymore, J.R. Kroll, a Seminole County tax collector, said.

"In the digital age, we have license plate readers," Kroll said. "All the police can quickly pull it. I don’t think they’re trying to squint and see that little sticker anymore. It’s easy enough to pull the tag if they really want to find out what’s going on."

He’s interested how this law – if passed – would affect state troopers or local law enforcement. What do they use the sticker for, Kroll questioned.

The sticker opens the door to potential fraud, Kroll said, saying people could peel the sticker off.

"Registration is still required," Kroll said. "If we didn’t have registration on vehicles, it would just be pandemonium."

I filed HB 841 with @SenatorAMR to eliminate Florida’s outdated yellow registration decals. They fade, get stolen & cost millions. Let’s cut red tape, fight fraud & save money. Thanks to Tax Collector @darielfernandez for the idea!

🔗 https://t.co/SZSid2Q5zI#HB841 #FlaPol — Tom Fabricio (@TPFabricio) December 21, 2025

What does a tax collector’s office do with registration?

The tax collector's office asks as an agent for the state, distributing registration stickers. Rather than driving to a DMV office, residents can visit a tax collector’s office for motor vehicle or vessel title transfers and registration.

Though his office is currently involved in vehicle registration, Kroll said moving to a non-sticker form of vehicle registration would be simple.

"I would definitely cut down quite a bit in our office of the amount of work we have to do," he said.

What's next:

These bills are set to be introduced in the 2026 regular legislative session, which starts on Jan. 13. If approved, the bill could take effect in July.