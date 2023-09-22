Expand / Collapse search

Florida is home to the country's most dangerous city for pedestrians: report

By Dani Medina
Florida
FOX 35 News is investigating an intersection in Osceola County where several crashes have been reported over the last several years. The most recent happened this week, where three children and their grandmother were killed by a driver who ran a stop sign, according to police.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - It's getting more and more dangerous to cross the street in the U.S. – and the deadliest city in America to do so can be found right here in Florida, according to a new report. 

MoneyGeek analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Association, including traffic fatality numbers from 2018 to 2021 across 225 cities. More than half of the Florida cities listed on the report are ranked in the top 50 most dangerous for pedestrians. 

The No. 1 most dangerous city for pedestrians in the U.S. is Fort Lauderdale, according to the report. Data shows an average 8.1 deaths per 100,000 residents a year. Furthermore, about 38% of all car accident deaths involve a pedestrian. Fort Lauderdale has also seen an increase of over 7% in the last four years when it comes to pedestrian deaths. 

The least dangerous city in the U.S. for pedestrians is Lincoln, Nebraska, the report said. 

Here's a look at the top 10 deadliest cities in the U.S. for pedestrians: 

  1. Fort Lauderdale, FL
  2. Jackson, MS
  3. Macon, GA
  4. Memphis, TN
  5. Albuquerque, NM
  6. Little Rock, AR
  7. Victorville, CA
  8. Pompano Beach, FL
  9. North Charleston, SC
  10. Baton Rouge, LA

Neighbors want changes at Florida intersection after grandmother, 3 kids killed in crash
Residents in a Poinciana, Florida, neighborhood are pushing for additional traffic devices to be installed, following a quadruple deadly crash over the weekend. Neighbors tell FOX 35 News the crossing has been a concern in the area for a long time. Many questioned why no one has stepped in to fix the issue.

And here's the list of most dangerous cities in Florida:

  1. Fort Lauderdale (No. 1 overall)
  2. Pompano Beach (No. 8 overall)
  3. West Palm Beach (No. 14 overall)
  4. Miami (No. 15 overall)
  5. Tampa (No. 19 overall)
  6. Orlando (No. 25 overall)
  7. Gainesville (No. 26 overall)
  8. Jacksonville (No. 34 overall)
  9. Miami Gardens (No. 39 overall)
  10. Hialeah (No. 46 overall)

