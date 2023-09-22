Florida is home to the country's most dangerous city for pedestrians: report

It's getting more and more dangerous to cross the street in the U.S. – and the deadliest city in America to do so can be found right here in Florida, according to a new report.

MoneyGeek analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Association, including traffic fatality numbers from 2018 to 2021 across 225 cities. More than half of the Florida cities listed on the report are ranked in the top 50 most dangerous for pedestrians.

The No. 1 most dangerous city for pedestrians in the U.S. is Fort Lauderdale, according to the report. Data shows an average 8.1 deaths per 100,000 residents a year. Furthermore, about 38% of all car accident deaths involve a pedestrian. Fort Lauderdale has also seen an increase of over 7% in the last four years when it comes to pedestrian deaths.

The least dangerous city in the U.S. for pedestrians is Lincoln, Nebraska, the report said.

Here's a look at the top 10 deadliest cities in the U.S. for pedestrians:

Fort Lauderdale, FL Jackson, MS Macon, GA Memphis, TN Albuquerque, NM Little Rock, AR Victorville, CA Pompano Beach, FL North Charleston, SC Baton Rouge, LA

And here's the list of most dangerous cities in Florida:

Fort Lauderdale (No. 1 overall) Pompano Beach (No. 8 overall) West Palm Beach (No. 14 overall) Miami (No. 15 overall) Tampa (No. 19 overall) Orlando (No. 25 overall) Gainesville (No. 26 overall) Jacksonville (No. 34 overall) Miami Gardens (No. 39 overall) Hialeah (No. 46 overall)

Click here for the full report.