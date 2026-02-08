Ice cream truck purchased from drug seizure money to offer free deliveries, Orange County officials say
article
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office have announced a new ice cream truck will be delivering cold goodies free of charge around the county soon.
Deputies said the ice cream truck was purchased with the money seized from drug dealers.
OCSO has not yet announced which neighborhoods the ice cream truck will be delivering to first.
Deputies said the purchase was made to offer good for the community.