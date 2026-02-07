Marion County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating 4 mysterious deaths inside home

Marion County deputies made a shocking discovery late Friday night when they arrived for a welfare check at a home on Banyan Track Way.

According to a release posted on the sheriff's Facebook page, four people, two adults and two children, were found dead in the residence.

The release says detectives from the MCSO Major Crimes Unit responded and are leading the investigation into the cause of the deaths.

As more information becomes available, the Sheriff's Office says they will provide updates.









