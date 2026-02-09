Presidents Day: What is it? When is it? Why do we celebrate?

The Brief Presidents Day 2026 will fall on Monday, Feb. 16. It's a federal holiday that's observed on the third Monday in February. Federal government agencies and state agencies will be closed in observance of the holiday.



Presidents’ Day is just around the corner.

For some Americans, it means a day off from work or school. For others, it’s just another day.

Here’s what you should know about this holiday.

When is Presidents' Day?

Presidents’ Day always falls on the third Monday of February.

For 2026, the holiday falls on Feb. 16.

Why do we celebrate Presidents’ Day?

Presidents’ Day is also known as George Washington’s birthday.

The origins of the holiday date back to the 1880s, when Feb. 22, the day Washington was born, was celebrated as a national holiday.

It was the first federal holiday to honor an individual’s birth date, according to the National Archives.

In 1971, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which moved many federal holidays to Mondays. The change led to the holiday including Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday is also in February, and becoming known as Presidents’ Day.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently added Washington’s birthday to the list of state holidays.

DeSantis made the announcement on Jan. 30 during a news conference in Vero Beach.

"I’m pleased to be able to say that we are going to, this year for America’s 250, recognize Washington’s birthday, not just federally, but as a state holiday," DeSantis said. "So our state offices will be closed, our state employees will be able to have the day off, which I know they’re not going to complain about."

What’s closed on Presidents’ Day?

Since Presidents’ Day is a federal holiday, government agencies and many state agencies will be closed.

The United States Postal Service also observes Presidents’ Day, so post offices will be closed. Also, there will not be regular mail delivery by USPS on that day.

Major banks will also be closed for the holiday.

Most, but not all, Florida public schools, colleges and universities will also be closed.