Teen, 16, in serious condition after hit by vehicle in Volusia County, police say

The Brief Holly Hill Police responded to a crash involving a teen, 16, and a vehicle on Feb. 8. The police chief told FOX 35 that the teen was crossing the street in a poorly lit area. Police reported that the teen is currently in serious condition.



A teen is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday evening, police say.

What we know:

The Holly Hill Police Department responded to a traffic crash on Feb. 8 involving a juvenile and a vehicle in the 1900 block of Nova Road.

The police chief told FOX 35 that a 16-year-old was crossing the street in a poorly lit area.

When officers arrived, they found the teen with life-threatening injuries – who was then transported to the hospital for treatment.

As of Feb. 9, the teen remains in serious condition, police reported.

What we don't know:

Holly Hill Police have not released any information regarding the driver.

Police are conducting an active investigation.