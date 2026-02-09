Teen, 16, in serious condition after hit by vehicle in Volusia County, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A teen is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday evening, police say.
What we know:
The Holly Hill Police Department responded to a traffic crash on Feb. 8 involving a juvenile and a vehicle in the 1900 block of Nova Road.
The police chief told FOX 35 that a 16-year-old was crossing the street in a poorly lit area.
When officers arrived, they found the teen with life-threatening injuries – who was then transported to the hospital for treatment.
As of Feb. 9, the teen remains in serious condition, police reported.
What we don't know:
Holly Hill Police have not released any information regarding the driver.
Police are conducting an active investigation.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Holly Hill Police Department.