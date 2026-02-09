Expand / Collapse search

Teen, 16, in serious condition after hit by vehicle in Volusia County, police say

By
Published  February 9, 2026 1:14pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • Holly Hill Police responded to a crash involving a teen, 16, and a vehicle on Feb. 8.
    • The police chief told FOX 35 that the teen was crossing the street in a poorly lit area. 
    • Police reported that the teen is currently in serious condition. 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A teen is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday evening, police say. 

What we know:

The Holly Hill Police Department responded to a traffic crash on Feb. 8 involving a juvenile and a vehicle in the 1900 block of Nova Road. 

The police chief told FOX 35 that a 16-year-old was crossing the street in a poorly lit area. 

When officers arrived, they found the teen with life-threatening injuries – who was then transported to the hospital for treatment. 

As of Feb. 9, the teen remains in serious condition, police reported. 

What we don't know:

Holly Hill Police have not released any information regarding the driver. 

Police are conducting an active investigation. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Holly Hill Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyVolusia County News