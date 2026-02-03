Bahama Breeze is closing: Darden to shutter 14 locations, convert 14 others to different brands

After 30 years since opening its first Bahama Breeze restaurant on International Drive in Orlando, Florida, Darden Restaurants Inc. said it will permanently close 14 of the chain’s 28 restaurants, while converting the remaining locations to other concepts.

Darden presently operates Bahama Breeze restaurants in 10 states.

What we know:

Orlando-based Darden Restaurants Inc. said Tuesday it completed a review of strategic alternatives before making the decision to end the Bahama Breeze brand. The restaurant is known for its Caribbean-inspired cuisine featuring seafood, chicken, steak, and salads with tropical flavors. Signature items include coconut shrimp and seafood paella.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The company said the decisions are not expected to have a material impact on its financial results. The company provided a list of the restaurants to be closed and those expected to be converted.

Which Bahama Breeze locations are closing?

The 14 restaurants slated for closure are expected to remain open through April 5, 2026. The following locations will be closed:

500 Center Blvd., Newark, DE

3590 Breckenridge Blvd., Duluth, GA

12395 SW 88th St., Miami, FL

10205 Rivercoast Drive, Jacksonville, FL

1251 West Osceola Pkwy., Kissimmee, FL

11000 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, FL

1540 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL

19600 Haggerty Road, Livonia, MI

2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill, NJ

3309 Wake Forest Drive, Raleigh, NC

320 Goddard Blvd., King of Prussia, PA

6100 Robinson Center Drive, Pittsburgh, PA

2714 Potomac Mills Circle, Woodbridge, VA

15700 Southcenter Pkwy., Tukwila, WA

Which Bahama Breeze locations are converting?

The remaining 14 locations will be converted to other Darden brands over the next 12 to 18 months, and may temporarily close during the conversion process. The following locations will be converted into other Darden brands:

499 E Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL

805 Brandon Town Center Drive, Brandon, FL

14701 S Tamiami Trail, Ft. Myers, FL

8160 Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee, FL

25830 Sierra Center Blvd., Lutz, FL

5620 W. Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL

8849 International Drive, Orlando, FL

8735 Vineland Ave., Orlando, FL

1200 N Alafaya Drive, Orlando, FL

3045 N Rocky Point Drive East, Tampa, FL

755 Earnest W Barrett Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA

570 Cross Creek Mall, Fayetteville, NC

7811 Rivers Ave., Charleston, SC

4554 Virginia Beach, Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA

What we don't know:

Darden did not disclose which of its other brands will take over the converted sites. Darden's portfolio includes Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Chuy's, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's.

What's next:

The company said it plans to focus on supporting team members, with efforts to place as many employees as possible within its broader portfolio.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Darden previously said Bahama Breeze was no longer a strategic priority and was exploring options, including a sale or conversion.