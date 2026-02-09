FWC: Manatee stuck inside storm drain in Melbourne Beach; rescue attempts happening now

The Brief A manatee has found its way inside a storm drain in Melbourne Beach, the FWC said. The FWC said the marine mammal appears active, and shows no signs of cold stress. However, its overall health is unknown. Officials are working with several agencies to determine the safest way to help the animal.



An adult manatee has become stuck inside a storm drain in Melbourne Beach, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Local, state, and federal agencies are now working to determine how to best help the manatee.

What we know:

In a brief statement, the FWC said the manatee appears to be active and is not showing any obvious signs of cold stress. However, its overall health condition is not known.

"FWC is onsite and is working closely with federal, state, and local partners to evaluate the situation and determine the safest possible response options for both the manatee and responders. Planning is ongoing, and response options are being carefully reviewed. We will provide additional updates as more information becomes available."

No other details were immediately released.