EPCOT International Festival of the Arts: Concert lineup announced

Get your voices ready to sing and your feet ready to dance! Disney has announced who will perform at the upcoming EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

Disney said that the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will kick off on Jan. 14, 2022. It goes through Feb. 21, 2022, celebrating performing, culinary, and visual arts at the park.

For example, they said that guests can enjoy several new experiences during the festival, including but not limited to:

Food Studios around World Showcase

The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine, which has five sweet and savory treats for food fans

Chalk artists transforming walkways into landscapes and portraits

Photo ops that bring guests into famous pieces of art

A paint-by-number mural

Figment’s Brush with the Master’s scavenger hunt

Performance and visual artists

Special festival merchandise

Also returning this year is the ‘DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series,’ Disney said. Entertainers will perform Disney songs live at the America Gardens Theatre in World Showcase.

On Saturday, during the Destination D23 event, Disney announced the complete lineup of performers for the DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series.

2022 DISNEY ON BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES

Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin) and Adam Jacobs (Aladdin)

Jan. 14

Jan. 16 through 17

Jan. 20 through 21

Kerry Butler (Beauty and the Beast) and Telly Leung (Aladdin)

Jan. 15

Jan. 18 through 19

Jan. 22 through 23

Heidi Blickenstaff (Freaky Friday, The Little Mermaid) and Robert Creighton (Frozen)

Jan. 24

Jan. 26 through 27

Jan. 30 through 31

Feb. 3 through 4

Kara Lindsay (Newsies) and Dan DeLuca (Newsies)

Jan. 25

Jan. 28 through 29

Feb. 1 through 2

Feb. 5 through 6

Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins) and Josh Strickland (Tarzan)

Feb. 7

Feb. 9 through 10

Feb. 13 through 14

Feb. 17 through 18

Kissy Simmons (The Lion King) and Michael James Scott (Aladdin)

Feb. 8

Feb. 11 through 12

Feb. 15 through 16

Feb. 19 through 20

Special Performance – Feb. 21, 2022

Disney said that on Feb. 21, there will be an extended finale with Ashley Brown, Josh Strickland, Kissy Simmons, and Michael James Scott.

Those with valid theme park admission and a park reservation can attend the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. The event coincides with ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration,’ Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration.

The World’s Most Magical Celebration kicked off on Oct. 1 and goes for 18 months. To learn more about the anniversary festivities, check out ‘Disney's 50th anniversary celebration underway: What to expect’ by FOX 35.

