EPCOT International Festival of the Arts: Concert lineup announced
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Get your voices ready to sing and your feet ready to dance! Disney has announced who will perform at the upcoming EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.
Disney said that the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will kick off on Jan. 14, 2022. It goes through Feb. 21, 2022, celebrating performing, culinary, and visual arts at the park.
For example, they said that guests can enjoy several new experiences during the festival, including but not limited to:
- Food Studios around World Showcase
- The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine, which has five sweet and savory treats for food fans
- Chalk artists transforming walkways into landscapes and portraits
- Photo ops that bring guests into famous pieces of art
- A paint-by-number mural
- Figment’s Brush with the Master’s scavenger hunt
- Performance and visual artists
- Special festival merchandise
Also returning this year is the ‘DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series,’ Disney said. Entertainers will perform Disney songs live at the America Gardens Theatre in World Showcase.
On Saturday, during the Destination D23 event, Disney announced the complete lineup of performers for the DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series.
2022 DISNEY ON BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES
Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin) and Adam Jacobs (Aladdin)
- Jan. 14
- Jan. 16 through 17
- Jan. 20 through 21
Kerry Butler (Beauty and the Beast) and Telly Leung (Aladdin)
- Jan. 15
- Jan. 18 through 19
- Jan. 22 through 23
Heidi Blickenstaff (Freaky Friday, The Little Mermaid) and Robert Creighton (Frozen)
- Jan. 24
- Jan. 26 through 27
- Jan. 30 through 31
- Feb. 3 through 4
Kara Lindsay (Newsies) and Dan DeLuca (Newsies)
- Jan. 25
- Jan. 28 through 29
- Feb. 1 through 2
- Feb. 5 through 6
Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins) and Josh Strickland (Tarzan)
- Feb. 7
- Feb. 9 through 10
- Feb. 13 through 14
- Feb. 17 through 18
Kissy Simmons (The Lion King) and Michael James Scott (Aladdin)
- Feb. 8
- Feb. 11 through 12
- Feb. 15 through 16
- Feb. 19 through 20
Special Performance – Feb. 21, 2022
Disney said that on Feb. 21, there will be an extended finale with Ashley Brown, Josh Strickland, Kissy Simmons, and Michael James Scott.
Those with valid theme park admission and a park reservation can attend the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. The event coincides with ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration,’ Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration.
The World’s Most Magical Celebration kicked off on Oct. 1 and goes for 18 months. To learn more about the anniversary festivities, check out ‘Disney's 50th anniversary celebration underway: What to expect’ by FOX 35.
