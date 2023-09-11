Duo makes pit stop at Starbucks in the middle of PS5 controller theft from Florida Target, police say

article

A couple is accused of stealing a PlayStation 5 controller from a Central Florida store – but not without stopping for a coffee break first.

The Sanford Police Department is looking for a man and woman who walked out of what appears to be a Target without paying for a PS5 controller, valued at $74.99. Before the couple walked out of the store, however, they made a trip to Starbucks inside.

A surveillance photo shows a man wearing a black tank top, patterned shorts and black shoes holding a drink from Starbucks alongside a woman wearing a brown dress and white sandals.

Sanford police shared the photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the hashtags #YouMessedUpGrandeTime and #WhatNameDidYouGiveTheBarista.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department.