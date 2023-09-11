UCF Police searching for peeping Tom spotted looking through girl's window at off-campus apartment

Police are searching for a man who was reported to have been looking through a girl's window at an off-campus apartment complex near the University of Central Florida, according to police.

The incident was reported at the Knights Circle apartment complex around 2 a.m. Monday, the UCF Police Department said. The girl said she noticed a "short, skinny man looking into her window."

Officers tried to find the man but couldn't locate him.

As a result of this incident, UCFPD is increasing its presence at Knights Circle and residents can request a walking escort, if needed.

Police remind all UCF students and on- and off-campus students to always lock your doors and windows, regardless of what floor you live on. Call UCFPD if you see something suspicious.

Anyone with information is urged to contact UCFPD at 407-823-5555 or 911 for an active emergency.