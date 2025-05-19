Orlando officials weigh ending late-night alcohol sales amid spike in downtown violence

The Brief City leaders debate cutting alcohol sales after midnight to curb violence. Police report over $6 million spent annually on downtown patrols. Bar owners say they're being unfairly blamed without proper input.



As downtown Orlando continues to experience a wave of late-night violence, city leaders are considering a controversial proposal to halt alcohol sales after midnight — a move that has sparked intense debate among business owners, residents, and public officials.

‘We have tried everything to curb violence’

What we know:

According to Orlando police data, the majority of violent incidents over the past four years have occurred in a concentrated area along North Orange Avenue, particularly between Washington Street and Central Boulevard.

Heat maps show this corridor as a persistent hotspot for crime, including a mass shooting in July 2022, an attempted murder of a police officer in September 2021, a fatal shooting on Halloween last year, and the killing of an innocent bystander in May 2021.

From May 2024 to May 2025, police responded to thousands of calls downtown, including over 6,000 suspicious person stops and multiple seizures.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said maintaining safety downtown requires more officers than the rest of the city combined and costs more than $6 million a year.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether halting alcohol sales would have a measurable impact on reducing violent crime. City officials have not released details on how the policy would be enforced or whether it would apply to all alcohol-serving establishments uniformly. Additionally, no clear timeline has been established for when a decision could be finalized.

The backstory:

Downtown Orlando has been grappling with violence and safety concerns for several years, particularly during late-night hours. The area around North Orange Avenue has consistently emerged as a hotspot, with frequent police calls and major criminal incidents drawing public scrutiny. Despite past efforts such as increased patrols and surveillance, officials say violence has persisted.

What they're saying:

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said some nights require more officers in the downtown entertainment district than in the rest of the city combined — at a cost exceeding $6 million annually.

"We have tried everything to curb violence," Smith said. "This time we really don’t see any other viable options."

"We have to ask whether that's what our vision is for our downtown and our community," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

City leaders are now debating whether restricting alcohol sales past midnight could reduce crime. But the proposal has divided the community. Commissioner Shane Rose questioned whether cutting off alcohol sales would have the intended effect, pointing to other cities that have similar restrictions but still face gun violence.

"I think what we do have to look at is how do we create safe environments," Rose said.

Commissioner Patty Sheehan placed the onus on business owners to help manage late-night crowds.

"It’s up to the business owners to control themselves, and they will not do that," Sheehan said. "We keep having conversations and none of the behavior changes."

Bar owners like Maddie Bullet say they’re being unfairly blamed and left out of key discussions.

"We’re not here to police the streets," Bullet said. "We do the best we can when it comes to safety prevention measures."

What's next:

No final decision has been made yet.

